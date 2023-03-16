Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

