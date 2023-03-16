Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.03

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.03 and last traded at C$21.47, with a volume of 48716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Gibson Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

