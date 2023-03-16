GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 8,140,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,914. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

