GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.29–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$533.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.14 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.29)-$(0.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $33.45 on Thursday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

