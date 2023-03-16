GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.29)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $529-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.63 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.29–$0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

