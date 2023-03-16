Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

