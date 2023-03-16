Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Update

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 854,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
GTII traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 1,465,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,319. Global Tech Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
