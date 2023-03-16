Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on GWRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
GWRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $299.09 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.35.
Global Water Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
