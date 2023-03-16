Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on GWRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

GWRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $299.09 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

