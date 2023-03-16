Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 4,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

