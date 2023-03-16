Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.65

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.65 and traded as low as $22.90. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 309,600 shares traded.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $696.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.