Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 31,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

About Globalstar

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.