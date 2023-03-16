GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.7 days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

GMXTF stock remained flat at 2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.19. GMéxico Transportes has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 2.81.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

Featured Stories

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

