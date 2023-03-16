Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $275.42 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $275.42 million and $5.06 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $106.35 or 0.00429561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00404306 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,789.30 or 0.27328444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

