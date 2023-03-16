GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.24. 2,015,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

