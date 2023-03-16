GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.18. The stock had a trading volume of 931,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,506.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,562 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

