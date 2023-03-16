GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.68. 333,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,999. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.