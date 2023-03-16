GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $301.98. 22,748,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,741,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.