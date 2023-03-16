GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 5,139 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $113.35. 765,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

