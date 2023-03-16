Gode Chain (GODE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $343,807.22

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $343,807.22 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.