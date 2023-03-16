Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 373,700 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.91.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
