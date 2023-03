Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 373,700 shares traded.

AUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velarde├▒a Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

