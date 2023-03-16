Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 373,700 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.