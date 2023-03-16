Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.82 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002718 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $170,246.96 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,952,539 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

