Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

