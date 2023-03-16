Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $550,760.30 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,705.66 or 0.10805972 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00410096 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.58 or 0.27719763 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
