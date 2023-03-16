GP Brinson Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,750 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.2% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,233,000 after purchasing an additional 497,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after buying an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,526,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

