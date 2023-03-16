Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €12.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($12.90) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GYC stock opened at €8.78 ($9.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.03. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($21.66).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.