Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.98) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GYC remained flat at €8.78 ($9.44) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,731 shares. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($21.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.03.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

