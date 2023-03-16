Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,663,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 6,186,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance
Shares of GBTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $33.18.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
