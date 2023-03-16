Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 847,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,177,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

