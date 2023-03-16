Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
GRFS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 736,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.