Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 736,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $158,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.