Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0645 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Grin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $759,270.71 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,988.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00318491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00595889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00504721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

