Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.6 days.
Gruma Price Performance
OTCMKTS GPAGF remained flat at $14.20 during trading on Wednesday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.
Gruma Company Profile
