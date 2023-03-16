Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.6 days.

Gruma Price Performance

OTCMKTS GPAGF remained flat at $14.20 during trading on Wednesday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

