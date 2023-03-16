Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

