Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.