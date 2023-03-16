Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

GBOOY traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. 16,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $45.91.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

