GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,610. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.92. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

