Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCAAF stock remained flat at $29.37 during trading on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCAAF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

