Guess’, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Guess’ Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GES opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Amundi purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter worth about $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading

