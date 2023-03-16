Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess’ Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

