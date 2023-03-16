Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:GES opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on GES. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,098,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

