Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 66,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

