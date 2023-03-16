Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 66,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
