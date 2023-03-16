Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

GES stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.