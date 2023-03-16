Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 2.4 %

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.62. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

