Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 6,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
