Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

