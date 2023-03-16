Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Lowered to $55.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

