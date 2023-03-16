Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:HBB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

