Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s previous close.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.81.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,062. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.