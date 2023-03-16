Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Susan D. Nickey Buys 2,000 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.