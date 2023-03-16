Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green Buys 20,000 Shares

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,358.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.20. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,472,061 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,411 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

