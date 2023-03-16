HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 74,200 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,774,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81.

