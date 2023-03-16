HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $151.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

